Fountain Hills community steps up to help family run donut shop after owner diagnosed with cancer

FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Kim Tun doesn’t complain or make excuses. She keeps right on working around the clock, seven days a week, at Rainbow Donuts in Fountain Hills.

The hours are longer because Tun’s husband, Mundath Sok, was recently diagnosed with leukemia. While he’s spending a lot of time at the hospital getting treatment, Tun has been left running the family business and taking care of their three children.

“It’s really hard,” said Tun. “Hard to have to take care of the kids, take care of business, take care of him in the hospital.”

The couple’s 17-year-old daughter Rachana has stepped up to help but can only do so much since she’s going back to high school next month.

“If we close, we don’t have anything to eat,” said Sok. “We have to be strong and keep open.”

Someone recently posted on social media what the family is going through, and that’s led to an outpouring of support from the Fountain Hills Community. Random strangers are being encouraged to come in and buy donuts for their friends, family and co-workers.

“I’m really grateful for them,” said Rachana Sok. “They help me and my family keep the business going. Yeah, it’s really helpful when they do that for us, and I really thank them.”

Sok is scheduled to have a bone marrow transplant next week, so there’s a good chance he won’t be able to work for another year. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with medical expenses, which you can find here.

“The most important thing for me is to make him get better,” Rachana said. “It doesn’t matter if he is at work. I can still help, and I just want my dad to get better and stay with us; that’s all I want,”

