First Alert Weather: Monsoon storm chances forecast again for parts of Arizona

First Alert Weather 5AM Update for Wednesday, 7/12/2023
By April Warnecke
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:33 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Look for a high of 113 degrees in the Valley today. It’s another First Alert weather day for Excessive Heat Warning. At this point, the warning continues through next Tuesday and so do our First Alert Weather days. Wednesday marks our 13th day in a row with highs at or above 110 degrees. The record is 18 days and it looks likely we will break that record early next week.

Monsoon activity is expected again throughout the day in the High Country, but Valley storm chances are only at about 10 percent tonight and early tomorrow. Dry air moves in to the state as high pressure repositions itself over Arizona later this week and into the weekend. That will drop storm chances across the state and lead to much higher temperatures. The Valley is expected to climb to about 118 degrees this weekend, the hottest temperatures we’ve seen so far this summer.

Early next week, high pressure is expected to move again, leading to a southerly flow of moisture and returning storm chances.

