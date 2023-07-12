Deputies seeking to identify man who sexually assaulted young girl in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Deputies are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a young girl in a Mesa neighborhood earlier this month.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies say the assault happened on Sunday at around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Adobe Road and Ellis Street, south of Brown Road. Police say the suspect, who remains unidentified, had followed the girl walking in the area. Authorities are now asking for the public’s help identifying him as they continue to gather leads and evidence. Besides an artist’s sketch rendering, no other information about the suspect has been released.

Tips should be submitted to the MCSO tip line at 602-876-8477. Tipsters should reference report #IR23-015214.

