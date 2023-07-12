Your Life
Child dies, woman seriously hurt after north Phoenix apartment fire

Two firefighters are also hospitalized with minor burns
The fire broke out shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Cypress Apartments on Bell Road near...
The fire broke out shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Cypress Apartments on Bell Road near Central Avenue.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:32 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) A child is dead, and a woman is in extremely critical condition following an apartment fire early Wednesday afternoon in north Phoenix.

The fire broke out shortly before 1 p.m. at the Cypress Apartments on Bell Road near Central Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they could see smoke and flames coming from a first-floor unit of a three-story building, and additional units were requested. Phoenix Fire Capt. Rob McDade called it a chaotic scene, as neighbors were trying to break into the apartment.

Fire officials say the fire spread rapidly to the second and third floors before crews were able to get it under control. The department also confirmed that a toddler had died as a result of the fire and that a woman was rushed to a burn center in extremely critical condition.

A man also suffered cuts trying to get into the burning apartment before firefighters arrived. Two firefighters were also taken to a hospital for minor burns.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Phoenix police officers are also on scene conducting a death investigation.

Capt. McDade says over a dozen people have been displaced due to the fire.

Arizona’s Family has multiple crews on scene gathering additional information. Check back for updates.

