Boy, 6, in ICU after getting hit in head by neighbor’s firework, family says

The 6-year-old boy is recovering in the intensive care unit after his family says a neighbor’s firework hit him in the head July 4. (KUTV, LY FAMILY, CNN)
By KUTV Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:07 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) - A 6-year-old boy is recovering in a Utah hospital after suffering a severe head injury when his family says a neighbor’s firework hit him July 4.

The Ly family says they were sitting in their backyard on the Fourth of July as a neighbor was shooting off fireworks in West Valley City. Father Kenneth Ly says Ring doorbell video shows the moment one of the neighbor’s fireworks didn’t go off high enough.

“It was basically like a rock that just came plummeting down,” he said. “It was flying low, and it was flying diagonal.”

His wife, Chiravone Keomanibong-Ly, says there was a loud explosion, and everyone was brushing debris off their hair. Then, she noticed her 6-year-old son, Christian Ly.

“His hand was on top of his head, and he was bleeding,” she said.

Christian was rushed to the hospital, where he was placed in the intensive care unit.

“I would never wish upon any parents at all, holding your kid while having something trauma happen like that. His eyes was closing on you, and my heart just fell to my stomach,” Kenneth Ly said.

Since then, the 6-year-old has had part of his skull removed because he was bleeding internally.

“They cut his whole left side of the skull, was able to remove that and had to get underneath there,” his father said.

Almost a week later, Christian woke up and started to show signs of improvement.

“It made me very emotional because he’s like, ‘I’m hungry, Mommy,’” his mother said.

Christian’s parents believe the neighbor’s firework that exploded was homemade. They are asking people to please be safe and to not use homemade explosives.

“Don’t go grabbing PVC pipes or homemade stuff, or don’t make your homemade explosions or bombs. I mean, this is dangerous. Period,” Kenneth Ly said.

Salt Lake City Fire officials say there are rules and regulations for fireworks in every city.

“It’s a dangerous sport. It’s an enjoyable thing, but it’s not necessarily safe,” Fire Capt. Chad Jepperson said.

Christian has a second surgery, scheduled for later this week, where doctors will put part of his skull back on. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with medical expenses.

Copyright 2023 KUTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

