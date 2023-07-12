Body found wrapped in tarp on debris pile identified as Kingman man

YUCCA, AZ. (3TV/CBS 5) — Investigators have learned the identity of a man who was found dead late last year in Mohave County. He’s been identified as 50-year-old Brandon Ray Parlanti of Kingman.

On Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of Alamo and Borianan Mine roads in Yucca after someone discovered human remains. A man’s body was found wrapped in a tarp in a large debris pile in a remote desert area. In February, investigators released additional details, including what the man had been wearing, in hopes that someone with information on the homicide would come forward.

Later that month, the sheriff’s office sent a sample of the remains to Othram Inc., a company that specializes in forensic genealogy. Parlanti was positively identified this week.

Parlanti’s murder still remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (928) 753-0753, ext. 4288, and reference DR# 22-045997.

Earlier this week, Othram Inc. also identified the remains of another man found dead in Mohave County, who had been reported missing in 2019.

