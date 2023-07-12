Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Body found wrapped in tarp on debris pile identified as Kingman man

The remains of Brandon R. Parlanti, 50, were found wrapped in tarp on a debris pile late last...
The remains of Brandon R. Parlanti, 50, were found wrapped in tarp on a debris pile late last year in Yucca.(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:11 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUCCA, AZ. (3TV/CBS 5) Investigators have learned the identity of a man who was found dead late last year in Mohave County. He’s been identified as 50-year-old Brandon Ray Parlanti of Kingman.

On Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of Alamo and Borianan Mine roads in Yucca after someone discovered human remains. A man’s body was found wrapped in a tarp in a large debris pile in a remote desert area. In February, investigators released additional details, including what the man had been wearing, in hopes that someone with information on the homicide would come forward.

Later that month, the sheriff’s office sent a sample of the remains to Othram Inc., a company that specializes in forensic genealogy. Parlanti was positively identified this week.

Parlanti’s murder still remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (928) 753-0753, ext. 4288, and reference DR# 22-045997.

Earlier this week, Othram Inc. also identified the remains of another man found dead in Mohave County, who had been reported missing in 2019.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Couple arrested after child found tied up with bungee cord at Glendale gas station
The theme park will be a part of the VAI Resort complex.
Plagued by delays, High-end resort and Mattel theme park in Glendale won’t open until 2024
Police responded to Caesars Palace hotel for a barricaded subject who claimed he was armed,...
Suspect in custody after standoff with Las Vegas police, SWAT at Caesars Palace ends
Crews were called to a possible hazmat situation in downtown Tempe shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Suspicious powder in envelope prompts evacuations at Tempe court building
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos

Latest News

Estimates show that approximately half of this year’s deaths are people experiencing...
Maricopa County Heath: 12 people may have died from issues related to heat this year
The fire broke out shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Cypress Apartments on Bell Road near...
Toddler dies, woman seriously hurt after north Phoenix apartment fire
Child dies, four others hurt in north Phoenix apartment fire
Marie is using her husband’s story to encourage others to become donors.
Arizona woman sharing importance of becoming organ donor after husband’s death