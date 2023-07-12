Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Blind, 3-legged kitten finds forever home on National Kitten Day

Noodle, a 3-month-old kitten, was hit by a car in May.
Noodle, a 3-month-old kitten, was hit by a car in May.(Greenville Humane Society)
By Amanda Shaw and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 1:13 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – One very special kitten in South Carolina found her forever home on Monday, which happened to be National Kitten Day.

Noodle, a 3-month-old kitten, was hit by a car in May.

The Greenville Humane Society said they did everything possible to save her front leg, but she needed an amputation.

The surgery was a success, but a few weeks later, Noodle had another surgery to be spayed. During the procedure, her heart suddenly stopped.

The Greenville Humane Society’s medical team was able to revive Noodle, but she lost vision in both of her eyes, and it’s unlikely she will ever recover her sight.

Noodle heads home with her new family.
Noodle heads home with her new family.(Greenville Humane Society)

The shelter was looking for a comfortable, stable home for Noodle “where she can grow into a confident cat.”

The humane society also hoped to place Noodle in a home with other friendly cats who could “help show her the ropes and be her guide throughout life.”

Fortunately, Noodle found a forever home with a family who already has two cats.

On Monday afternoon, the Greenville Humane Society said Noodle’s new family was signing paperwork for her adoption.

The shelter shared photos of Noodle with her new family heading home.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Couple arrested after child found tied up with bungee cord at Glendale gas station
The theme park will be a part of the VAI Resort complex.
Plagued by delays, High-end resort and Mattel theme park in Glendale won’t open until 2024
Police responded to Caesars Palace hotel for a barricaded subject who claimed he was armed,...
Suspect in custody after standoff with Las Vegas police, SWAT at Caesars Palace ends
Crews were called to a possible hazmat situation in downtown Tempe shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Suspicious powder in envelope prompts evacuations at Tempe court building
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos

Latest News

A father and son were killed in a crash involving a suspected drunken driver.
Father, son killed in a crash involving a suspected drunken driver
MCSO hasn't released a written description of the suspect.
Deputies seeking to identify man who sexually assaulted young girl in Mesa
Nearly $200 billion in pandemic unemployment payments ‘could have been improper’
Nearly $200 billion in pandemic unemployment payments ‘could have been improper’
FILE - FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before the House Appropriations subcommittee...
FBI Director Chris Wray defends the ‘real FBI’ against criticism from House Republicans
Improper Pandemic Relief Payments