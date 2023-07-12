Your Life
Arizona’s extreme heat connected to 12 deaths in Maricopa County

Arizona's extreme heat is creating health issues for many people. Whitney Clark reports on the best steps to avoid getting overheated & keep yourself in check.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:59 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Department of Public Health confirms 12 people have died from issues related to Arizona’s extreme heat so far in 2023.

New data released shows that one death happened within the past week, with a total number of 55 deaths still under investigation. Estimates show that approximately half of this year’s deaths are people experiencing homelessness. The first heat-related death was reported in April. As the Valley continues to endure extremely hot temperatures, county officials are reminding the public to take a number of precautions, including staying hydrated, being indoors whenever possible, and doing outdoor activities before dawn or after dusk.

If you are outside during the heat of the day, doctors suggest making sure you’re fully covered and thinking about putting a wet towel or shirt around your neck. It’s a dry heat, so we lose a lot of water and get dehydrated really quickly. Such prolonged heat can have a number of impacts on our bodies, including our skin. It’s very easy to get sunburned...

The brutal heat wave hitting Arizona can take a serious and dangerous toll on the body.

You also need to be mindful of mental health. While Seasonal Affective Disorder is common in the cold winter months in other parts of the country, here in Arizona, it’s something we can see during the summer when so many of us are cooped up inside.

“People described the dry heat of Arizona as almost putting your head or entire body into the oven. I think that’s the best way to describe it,” said Dr. Shad Marvasti, a Phoenix area doctor. “When you open the door, and you just feel that wave of heat, it’s very similar to when you open an oven”.

The National Weather Service says it is the hottest start to July on record for Arizona regarding the average temperature. And it seems we aren’t getting too much relief at night. One reason we’re experiencing seeing such high temps, particularly in the Valley, is the urban heat island effect which occurs in places with more buildings and concrete. As Arizona’s Family’s Holly Bock explained, in areas like downtown Phoenix, for example, it absorbs all of the heat from the day and makes it harder to cool down at night. But in rural, more outlying areas, it tends to be considerably cooler because there are fewer buildings to trap the heat.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, nearly 3,000 people visit emergency rooms across the state because of heat-related illnesses every single year.

Staying hydrated, keeping a charged phone and wearing appropriate clothing can keep you safe when hiking in Arizona. Alaina Kwan reports.

