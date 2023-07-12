Your Life
Arizona woman sharing importance of becoming organ donor after husband’s death

Marie Bernard Johnson‘s husband passed away, but his decision to donate his organs helped save 3 people's lives. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:07 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- When you go get your driver’s license, you’re asked if you want to become an organ donor. It may seem like a simple question, but it can help save lives. One Arizona woman knows the importance of becoming an organ donor firsthand, and now she’s using her husband’s story to encourage others to become donors.

Marie Bernard Johnson‘s husband, Steven, passed away a few years ago. However, thanks to his courageous decision to be an organ donor, he helped save three people’s lives. “My husband loved people. He always wanted to find ways to just go above and beyond. When he passed away, it was just a no-brainer. I wanted to make that dream come true of reaching more people than he could have ever imagined,” Marie said.

She also said becoming an organ donor gives people “the gift of time.” “Time to be with their family, time to make more memories, time to just grow and change and be better, and live their best life. So it is something that you can create a legacy for times to come,” she said. To learn more about becoming an organ doner, click/tap here.

