ADOT wants to add more electric vehicle charging stations along 7 highways

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Transportation is working to add electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to several stretches of the state highway system.

As more and more people get around using EVs, the state wants to make sure there is adequate and accessible charging for everyone regardless of the make and model of EV they’re driving. The agency’s current recommendation is to add stations along seven highways and to ensure that charging stations are no more than 50 miles apart. Those highways include:

SR-87 from Mesa to Payson

SR-260 from Payson to Show Low

SR-347 from just south of Phoenix to Maricopa

US-89 from Flagstaff to the Utah state line

SR-64 from Williams to the Grand Canyon

SR-95 from Quartzsite to Interstate 40

US-93 from Kingman to the Nevada state line

ADOT says that they plan to fund the equipment using the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program. Arizona is eligible for $76.5 million to help improve adoption of EVs by creating more publicly available and reliable fast chargers to reduce concerns about EV range. ADOT hopes that in 2024 and 2015, it can add even more charging stations and is asking for the public’s help in where these locations would be most helpful.

As Arizona’s Family’s Gary Harper has reported, “Range anxiety” may be keeping Phoenix-metro motorists from buying electric vehicles. A report by iSeeCars that was obtained by On Your Side showed that Phoenix ranks 47th for EV use out of 81 major metropolitan areas. When averaging all EVs together, Arizona motorists drive only about 8,900 miles a year, far below the national average of about 14,000 miles.

“You’re thinking constantly about how much range you have left,” Karl Brauer said, which doesn't happen with gas-powered cars since gas stations are everywhere.

