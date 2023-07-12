Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

ADOT wants to add more electric vehicle charging stations along 7 highways

As more electric vehicles get on the road, ADOT wants to make sure owners have a place to plug...
As more electric vehicles get on the road, ADOT wants to make sure owners have a place to plug up.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:57 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Transportation is working to add electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to several stretches of the state highway system.

As more and more people get around using EVs, the state wants to make sure there is adequate and accessible charging for everyone regardless of the make and model of EV they’re driving. The agency’s current recommendation is to add stations along seven highways and to ensure that charging stations are no more than 50 miles apart. Those highways include:

  • SR-87 from Mesa to Payson
  • SR-260 from Payson to Show Low
  • SR-347 from just south of Phoenix to Maricopa
  • US-89 from Flagstaff to the Utah state line
  • SR-64 from Williams to the Grand Canyon
  • SR-95 from Quartzsite to Interstate 40
  • US-93 from Kingman to the Nevada state line

ADOT says that they plan to fund the equipment using the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program. Arizona is eligible for $76.5 million to help improve adoption of EVs by creating more publicly available and reliable fast chargers to reduce concerns about EV range. ADOT hopes that in 2024 and 2015, it can add even more charging stations and is asking for the public’s help in where these locations would be most helpful.

As Arizona’s Family’s Gary Harper has reported, “Range anxiety” may be keeping Phoenix-metro motorists from buying electric vehicles. A report by iSeeCars that was obtained by On Your Side showed that Phoenix ranks 47th for EV use out of 81 major metropolitan areas. When averaging all EVs together, Arizona motorists drive only about 8,900 miles a year, far below the national average of about 14,000 miles.

“You’re thinking constantly about how much range you have left,” Karl Brauer said, which doesn't happen with gas-powered cars since gas stations are everywhere.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The theme park will be a part of the VAI Resort complex.
Plagued by delays, High-end resort and Mattel theme park in Glendale won’t open until 2024
File image
Couple arrested after child found tied up with bungee cord at Glendale gas station
Police responded to Caesars Palace hotel for a barricaded subject who claimed he was armed,...
Suspect in custody after standoff with Las Vegas police, SWAT at Caesars Palace ends
Crews were called to a possible hazmat situation in downtown Tempe shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Suspicious powder in envelope prompts evacuations at Tempe court building
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos

Latest News

NASA engineer Mike Menzel says the new star-forming region is the closest to our own sun and...
NASA expert shares new image from James Webb telescope; Arizona played key role
NASA expert shares new photo from Webb telescope
Bank of America hit with $250M in fines
An Arizona woman who faked being a nurse and illegally wrote scripts has been sentenced to 5...
Arizona woman who faked being a nurse practitioner, illegally wrote scripts sentenced to 5 years