110+ streak continues with hottest weekend of the summer ahead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Our First Alert weather days continue into the weekend for excessive heat.

After a stormy night in southeastern Arizona, some clouds and humid conditions pushed our morning low at Sky Harbor to 94 degrees, breaking last year’s morning maximum low record of 93 degrees for the date. While we are talking about warm nights, the all-time warmest overnight low on record for Phoenix is 96 degrees, set on July 15, 2003. We got close last year with 95 degrees for a morning low on July 22.

Excessive Heat Warning continues for the Valley. New Heat Advisory for N AZ. Streak of 110 degree days in a row continues with a new max. low record! (AZ Family)

Daytime highs have been above average once again for each day in July. Our streak of 110+ degree days continues at 13. The record is 18, set back in 1974. Look for that record to be broken next Tuesday. Tonight, expect another hot night with lows in the low 90s. Daytime highs on Thursday are trending higher as the ridge of high pressure pushes northwestward and drying air starts to creep back in. Look for daytime highs around 113.

Our Excessive Heat Warnings remain in place for most of south-central and southwest Arizona through Tuesday night, July 18. Everyone should be prepared for the hottest weekend of the summer, with highs anywhere from 115-118 across the Valley Friday-Sunday. This excessive heat will no longer be contained in the southern part of the state.

New today, a Heat Advisory has been declared for most of northern Arizona from Friday morning until Monday night. Unusual heat in these elevated areas could lead to heat-related illnesses if people do not stay hydrated and take frequent breaks while recreating or working outside.

As the high-pressure ridge pushes eastward early next week, a southerly flow of moisture should push our daytime highs down by a few degrees but should stay well above 110 Monday through Wednesday. We will have a slight chance of showers north and east of the Valley, with gusty, outflow winds possible in parts of the Valley.

