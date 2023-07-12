Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

110+ streak continues with hottest weekend of the summer ahead

118 degrees forecast for Phoenix Sat.-Sun.
Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 4PM for Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:38 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Our First Alert weather days continue into the weekend for excessive heat.

After a stormy night in southeastern Arizona, some clouds and humid conditions pushed our morning low at Sky Harbor to 94 degrees, breaking last year’s morning maximum low record of 93 degrees for the date. While we are talking about warm nights, the all-time warmest overnight low on record for Phoenix is 96 degrees, set on July 15, 2003. We got close last year with 95 degrees for a morning low on July 22.

Excessive Heat Warning continues for the Valley. New Heat Advisory for N AZ. Streak of 110...
Excessive Heat Warning continues for the Valley. New Heat Advisory for N AZ. Streak of 110 degree days in a row continues with a new max. low record!(AZ Family)

Daytime highs have been above average once again for each day in July. Our streak of 110+ degree days continues at 13. The record is 18, set back in 1974. Look for that record to be broken next Tuesday. Tonight, expect another hot night with lows in the low 90s. Daytime highs on Thursday are trending higher as the ridge of high pressure pushes northwestward and drying air starts to creep back in. Look for daytime highs around 113.

Excessive Heat Warning continues for the Valley. New Heat Advisory for N AZ. Streak of 110...
Excessive Heat Warning continues for the Valley. New Heat Advisory for N AZ. Streak of 110 degree days in a row continues with a new max. low record!(AZ Family)

Our Excessive Heat Warnings remain in place for most of south-central and southwest Arizona through Tuesday night, July 18. Everyone should be prepared for the hottest weekend of the summer, with highs anywhere from 115-118 across the Valley Friday-Sunday. This excessive heat will no longer be contained in the southern part of the state.

New today, a Heat Advisory has been declared for most of northern Arizona from Friday morning until Monday night. Unusual heat in these elevated areas could lead to heat-related illnesses if people do not stay hydrated and take frequent breaks while recreating or working outside.

Excessive Heat Warning continues for the Valley. New Heat Advisory for N AZ. Streak of 110...
Excessive Heat Warning continues for the Valley. New Heat Advisory for N AZ. Streak of 110 degree days in a row continues with a new max. low record!(AZ Family)

As the high-pressure ridge pushes eastward early next week, a southerly flow of moisture should push our daytime highs down by a few degrees but should stay well above 110 Monday through Wednesday. We will have a slight chance of showers north and east of the Valley, with gusty, outflow winds possible in parts of the Valley.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Couple arrested after child found tied up with bungee cord at Glendale gas station
The theme park will be a part of the VAI Resort complex.
Plagued by delays, High-end resort and Mattel theme park in Glendale won’t open until 2024
Police responded to Caesars Palace hotel for a barricaded subject who claimed he was armed,...
Suspect in custody after standoff with Las Vegas police, SWAT at Caesars Palace ends
Crews were called to a possible hazmat situation in downtown Tempe shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Suspicious powder in envelope prompts evacuations at Tempe court building
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos

Latest News

Daytime temperatures remain above 110 around Phoenix
.
First Alert Weather: Monsoon storm chances in the forecast again for parts of Arizona
Heat continues in Phoenix with storms in other parts of AZ
Chance of monsoon storms for parts of Arizona