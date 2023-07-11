Woman hospitalized, man injured after being hit by a car in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man and a woman were both hit by a car minutes apart along a busy stretch of road in west Phoenix on Tuesday.

According to police, officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian around 4:45 a.m. near 51st Avenue and Glenrosa, just north of Indian School Road. When they arrived, they found a woman seriously hurt in the road who had been hit by a car. She was rushed to the hospital. Police say that around the same time, a man was also hit by a car in the area but suffered minor injuries and did not need to go to the hospital. The driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene.

Detectives are now working to learn more about what led up to the crash. No other information has been released.

