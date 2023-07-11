Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Woman hospitalized, man injured after being hit by a car in west Phoenix

Detectives haven't said if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.
Detectives haven't said if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:10 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man and a woman were both hit by a car minutes apart along a busy stretch of road in west Phoenix on Tuesday.

According to police, officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian around 4:45 a.m. near 51st Avenue and Glenrosa, just north of Indian School Road. When they arrived, they found a woman seriously hurt in the road who had been hit by a car. She was rushed to the hospital. Police say that around the same time, a man was also hit by a car in the area but suffered minor injuries and did not need to go to the hospital. The driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene.

Detectives are now working to learn more about what led up to the crash. No other information has been released.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Ball, 31, was arrested on a weapons charge after 31-year-old Stephanie Ellico was...
Docs: Woman shot to death while moving out of boyfriend’s north Phoenix trailer
An 18-year-old was hit multiple times but was able to run away.
Teen shot after gunfire erupts at Westgate in Glendale
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say
Three very lucky Arizona Lottery players are taking home some big bucks after this weekend's...
3 Arizona Lottery winners win big; $1 million ticket sold in Peoria over the weekend
FILE - A missing teen girl was found at Camp Pendleton.
US military police find missing 14-year-old girl in barracks on California Marine Corps base

Latest News

Delays expected for U.S. Passport processing through end of 2023
How are Arizona construction crews adjusting to extreme heat?
Temps have lingered well above 100 degrees.
Arizona construction crews waking up earlier, readjust schedules to avoid extreme heat
.
First Alert Weather: Higher humidity, storm chances Tuesday for parts of Arizona