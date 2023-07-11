Valley firefighter hosts wedding in Hall of Flame Museum

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Fire and Medical Authorities shared a video of Coy Boggler and his bride Annie, who had originally planned to host their backyard wedding in their home. Unfortunately, due to the extreme heat caused by the ongoing heatwave, the two were afraid to attempt their dream wedding because it could be dangerous to them and their guests.

At a gas station, Bogler ran into retired Chief Chuck Montgomery from the Hall of Flame Museum of Firefighting. That’s when the former chief suggested the couple host the wedding at the Hall of Flame Museum. The entire wedding was moved quickly to the museum, and the couple said it was perfect.

Congratulations, Mr. and Mrs. Boggler! Do you know of someone or an organization doing something good in your community? Nominate them for our segment here!

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.