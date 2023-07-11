Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Valley firefighter hosts wedding in Hall of Flame Museum

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
The Hall of Flame Museum helped a couple's dream come true this weekend.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:07 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Fire and Medical Authorities shared a video of Coy Boggler and his bride Annie, who had originally planned to host their backyard wedding in their home. Unfortunately, due to the extreme heat caused by the ongoing heatwave, the two were afraid to attempt their dream wedding because it could be dangerous to them and their guests.

At a gas station, Bogler ran into retired Chief Chuck Montgomery from the Hall of Flame Museum of Firefighting. That’s when the former chief suggested the couple host the wedding at the Hall of Flame Museum. The entire wedding was moved quickly to the museum, and the couple said it was perfect.

Congratulations, Mr. and Mrs. Boggler! Do you know of someone or an organization doing something good in your community? Nominate them for our segment here!

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Ball, 31, was arrested on a weapons charge after 31-year-old Stephanie Ellico was...
Docs: Woman shot to death while moving out of boyfriend’s north Phoenix trailer
An 18-year-old was hit multiple times but was able to run away.
Teen shot after gunfire erupts at Westgate in Glendale
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say
FILE - A missing teen girl was found at Camp Pendleton.
US military police find missing 14-year-old girl in barracks on California Marine Corps base
Three very lucky Arizona Lottery players are taking home some big bucks after this weekend's...
3 Arizona Lottery winners win big; $1 million ticket sold in Peoria over the weekend

Latest News

Couple invited to host wedding inside Hall of Flame to beat the heat
Khattab dedicated herself for years to earn this accomplishment.
Chandler teen awarded Congressional Award Gold Medal
Chandler teenager awarded Congressional Award Gold Medal
Donald Mann, who just turned 99, has been a regular at an LA gym for three decades!
99-year-old veteran gets birthday surprise at LA gym