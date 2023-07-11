Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

This Burger King menu item is giving a whole new meaning to the word ‘cheeseburger’

The "Real Cheeseburger" is burger with no meat, but instead filled with as many as 20 slices of...
The "Real Cheeseburger" is burger with no meat, but instead filled with as many as 20 slices of American cheese.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:38 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THAILAND (CNN) - Burger King in Thailand has introduced a new item it’s calling the “Real Cheeseburger.”

It’s a burger with no meat, but instead filled with as many as 20 slices of American cheese.

The “Real Cheeseburger” costs about $11.

In Thailand, cheese is especially popular among young people. It is common for it to be sprinkled on all kinds of dishes.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Ball, 31, was arrested on a weapons charge after 31-year-old Stephanie Ellico was...
Docs: Woman shot to death while moving out of boyfriend’s north Phoenix trailer
An 18-year-old was hit multiple times but was able to run away.
Teen shot after gunfire erupts at Westgate in Glendale
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say
FILE - A missing teen girl was found at Camp Pendleton.
US military police find missing 14-year-old girl in barracks on California Marine Corps base
Three very lucky Arizona Lottery players are taking home some big bucks after this weekend's...
3 Arizona Lottery winners win big; $1 million ticket sold in Peoria over the weekend

Latest News

File - Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S....
Microsoft can move ahead with record $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, judge rules
The theme park will be a part of the VAI Resort complex.
Plagued by delays, High-end resort and Mattel theme park in Glendale won’t open until 2024
The suspect has not been identified yet.
Man dead after shooting in park near downtown Phoenix
Gregory Gross is wheeled from a news conference about his arrest by Yuba City Police, in...
California man paralyzed from run-in with police gets $20 million settlement
A crash involving a motorcycle shut down the westbound lanes of Loop 202 near 52nd Street in...
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash on Loop 202 in east Phoenix