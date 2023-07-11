There’s a reason Prime Day discounts feel irresistible

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Amazon’s Prime Day sales started early Tuesday morning. “Basically, everything’s going to be on sale, but the discounts are exclusively available to Prime members, so you’ll need an account to shop the sale,” said Consumer Reports’ Samantha Gordon.

This year, the mega-retailer is offering new, invitation-only deals. “For those certain deals that will probably sell out, you don’t have to sit there hitting refresh and add to cart. You just click a box, and if you’re chosen for that deal, Amazon is going to send you a link,” said BlackFriday.com’s Kristin McGrath.

Other retailers are also offering deep discounts during this unofficial summer shopping holiday. “It really is Black Friday in July at the moment. Walmart and Target are both throwing sales right on top of Prime Day,” McGrath said. “You might see a lot of the same pricing that you would with Amazon, but what the advantage is, is you don’t need a Prime membership to shop those sales. Walmart Plus opens to everyone after the first day. Target Circle is free to sign up for.”

Retailers are counting on shoppers feeling pressured to buy with countdowns and limited quantities. “We’ve actually seen the way the brain reacts in MRI scans,” said Dr. Mindy Weinstein, the CEO of Scottsdale-based Market Mindshift and the author of The Power of Scarcity. “The reactions that we see, even with sales, is really the same reaction that our brain has if we were truly faced with scarcity. It’s the same activation in your brain.” The doctor said one of the catalysts for this reaction is the feeling of “FOMO,” or fear of missing out. “Your brain is like, ‘I need to get this. This is urgent,” Dr. Weinstein said. “If I don’t get this right now, I might miss out later.’”

So before you buy, take a minute to pause. Do you need that product in your online shopping cart? Can you afford it? Here’s the critical thing to remember as you’re pondering those questions. “That feeling of FOMO is going to go away,” Dr. Weinstein said. “We move on. That’s how we react, so knowing that that feeling is going to go away is really big.”

If you’re still ready to shop, shop for the best deal—several price comparison sites, including CamelCamelCamel, track prices on Amazon. You’ll know if a discount advertised today is a good deal or if that’s the sale price every other week.

