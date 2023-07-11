Your Life
SRP’s tips on saving money while keeping cool during Arizona’s heat wave

SRP says to set your thermostat to 78-80 degrees while at home.(25 News / Heart of Illinois ABC)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:21 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — With triple-digit temperatures sticking around metro Phoenix this week, SRP is sharing helpful tips and resources to keep Valley residents (and their electric bills) comfortable during this heat wave.

SRP says to set your thermostat to 78-80 degrees while at home and a few degrees higher at night or when away from the house. The company says that for every degree a thermostat is set above 80, a customer can save 3% on cooling costs. Closing the blinds and drapes during the day can also keep the heat out.

Next, SRP says that instead of lowering the thermostat, use ceiling fans to stay cool as they blow downward. However, SRP adds that fans cool people, not rooms. Finally, SRP says to replace disposable air filters or clean permanent ones at least once a month during the summer, as dirty air filters force AC equipment to work harder, increasing energy bills.

SRP has various plans available to save money while staying cool this summer. To learn more, click here.

