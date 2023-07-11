Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Soap star Andrea Evans dies at 66, reports say

FILE - Andrea Evans is seen at the 2019 Daytime Programming Peer Group Celebration on...
FILE - Andrea Evans is seen at the 2019 Daytime Programming Peer Group Celebration on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at the Television Academy in North Hollywood, Calif.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:42 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Soap star Andrea Evans died at the age of 66 after a battle with breast cancer.

The actress best known for her roles in “One Life to Live,” “The Young and the Restless,” “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “Passions” died Sunday at her home in Pasadena, California, Evans’ representative Nick Leicht told USA Today.

“She was such a tremendous talent and an absolute joy to work with,” Leicht told USA Today in a statement.

Her husband of more than 30 years, Stephen Rodriquez, told People magazine his wife was a “remarkable individual, cherished by all who knew her.”

“Her unwavering strength, positivity, and indomitable spirit inspired us every step of the way throughout her fearless fight against this relentless disease,” Rodriquez told People in a statement.

Evans’ husband went on to say that cancer may have killed his wife, but her spirit is alive and lives on.

She leaves behind a 19-year-old daughter, Kylie, who told People her mom was her best friend.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Ball, 31, was arrested on a weapons charge after 31-year-old Stephanie Ellico was...
Docs: Woman shot to death while moving out of boyfriend’s north Phoenix trailer
An 18-year-old was hit multiple times but was able to run away.
Teen shot after gunfire erupts at Westgate in Glendale
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say
FILE - A missing teen girl was found at Camp Pendleton.
US military police find missing 14-year-old girl in barracks on California Marine Corps base
Crews were called to a possible hazmat situation in downtown Tempe shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Suspicious powder in envelope prompts evacuations at Tempe court building

Latest News

File - Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S....
Microsoft can move ahead with record $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, judge rules
First trailer for 'Wonka'
Crews were called to a possible hazmat situation in downtown Tempe shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Suspicious powder in envelope prompts evacuations at Tempe court building
FILE - Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the California Institution for Women...
Leslie Van Houten, follower of cult leader Charles Manson, released from California prison
Effective ways to teach your child about saving
Effective ways to teach your child about saving