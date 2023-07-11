Your Life
Scottsdale homeowner find bobcats hiding in attic and shower

A Scottsdale homeowner found a baby bobcat hiding in the attic, and shortly after, the kitten's mom was discovered peeking out from in the shower.(Arizona Game and Fish Department)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:24 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Scottsdale homeowner made two surprising and furry discoveries when checking to see what was making noise around the house last month. On June 8, a homeowner heard something in the attic and went to see what it was. When the homeowner climbed up, they were shocked to find a baby bobcat, but its mother was nowhere to be found. The Arizona Game and Fish Department were called to assist and said that recent damage to the home’s roof allowed the bobcats to access the attic and seemed to really like the spot.

The homeowner successfully caught the kitten. AZGFD contacted the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center, which took in the baby bobcat. Meanwhile, the search was on to find its mother and reunite the family.

However, the homeowner didn’t have to look for long, when later that day, they got another surprise: the mother bobcat hiding in the bathroom! Officers from AZGFD and Southwest Wildlife arrived at the home and were met with two golden eyes staring at them from the shower. They soon captured the bobcat and safely removed it from the house.

The mother bobcat was then reunited with her kitten. Game and Fish posted a video on social media of the pair being released back into the wild.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

