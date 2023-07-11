Scottsdale homeowner find bobcats hiding in attic and shower

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Scottsdale homeowner made two surprising and furry discoveries when checking to see what was making noise around the house last month. On June 8, a homeowner heard something in the attic and went to see what it was. When the homeowner climbed up, they were shocked to find a baby bobcat, but its mother was nowhere to be found. The Arizona Game and Fish Department were called to assist and said that recent damage to the home’s roof allowed the bobcats to access the attic and seemed to really like the spot.

The homeowner successfully caught the kitten. AZGFD contacted the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center, which took in the baby bobcat. Meanwhile, the search was on to find its mother and reunite the family.

her kitten, they were able to work together to carefully capture the mom bobcat. After checking the attic to make sure no other kittens were waiting for mom up there, they were able to safely reunite and release the mom and her kitten back into the wild! 👏 #NationalKittenDay pic.twitter.com/LFgLWPj5K4 — Arizona Game & Fish (@azgfd) July 10, 2023

However, the homeowner didn’t have to look for long, when later that day, they got another surprise: the mother bobcat hiding in the bathroom! Officers from AZGFD and Southwest Wildlife arrived at the home and were met with two golden eyes staring at them from the shower. They soon captured the bobcat and safely removed it from the house.

The mother bobcat was then reunited with her kitten. Game and Fish posted a video on social media of the pair being released back into the wild.

