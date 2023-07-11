Remains found last year identified as Golden Valley man missing since 2019

GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Investigators have identified remains found nearly a year ago as a man who was reported missing in 2019.

On Sept. 12, 2022, a human skull was discovered in a wash near Ligurta Road and Unkar Drive in Golden Valley. Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives believe the skull washed up during recent flooding in the area. The remains were transferred to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office but could not be positively identified.

In March, detectives reached out to Othram Inc., a company that specializes in forensic genetic genealogy. On July 7, the remains were identified as 30-year-old Jordan Victor Carvalho of Golden Valley. Family members reported him missing on Sept. 30, 2019, after no one had heard from him in a few weeks.

Due to the condition of the remains, Carvalho’s cause of death is unknown. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (928) 753-0753, ext. 4288. Callers are asked to reference DR#19-037765.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.