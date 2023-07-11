Your Life
Police investigating series of vehicle break-ins in Peoria and Glendale

Video of the break-ins show men getting out of a car and rummaging through unlocked cars.
Video of the break-ins show men getting out of a car and rummaging through unlocked cars.(Arizona's Family)
By David Caltabiano
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:14 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are looking into a series of vehicle break-ins in the West Valley, and investigators are advising people to make a police report if it’s happened to you.

Arizona’s Family has confirmed two incidences during the early morning hours of July 6. Video shows men getting out of a car and rummaging through unlocked cars. One break-in happened in a neighborhood near 91st Avenue and Beardsley Road in Peoria and another in Glendale on 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Road. “I was so mad they were in my truck, who knows what they did in there,” said Jesse Welker.

Welker believed it was a coordinated crime between several people. “They knew what they were doing,” said Welker. He said his neighbor’s vehicles were hit up, too. “Get a job,” said Welker. The same story also happened nearly 15 minutes away for Leah De Grandis. “It’s appalling,” said De Grandis. “They shouldn’t be out and able to violate people like this,” she said.

Glendale Police is investigating their break-in, and Peoria Police is now looking into the series of crimes after Arizona’s Family reached out. “People work hard for their stuff, and there is no reason they cant do the same thing and be robbing from people,” said Welker. Luckily, Welker and De Grandis had nothing of value inside their vehicles.

