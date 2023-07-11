Your Life
Phoenix Zoo animals beating the heat with frozen treats

SRP and Phoenix Zoo are working together to keep the animals cool in this extreme heat.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:55 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Several Phoenix Zoo animals are struggling in the extreme heat just like many of us!

On Tuesday morning, Arizona’s Family reporter Gibby Parra headed out to the zoo to see how the zookeepers were helping the animals stay cool and hydrated all summer long. SRP is partnering with the zoo to bring in 14 tons of snow as part of their enrichment and cooling!

It's a scorcher out there, and SRP is making sure the Phoenix Zoo residents stay cool this summer.

Casaundra Donahoe from SRP said, “We love bringing out all the snow for the animals and the humans to enjoy and reminding everyone how they can cool off this summer.” The partnership is part of SRP’s Summer of Savings event. At the front of the zoo on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., SRP is offering free soft-service ice cream!

Throughout the zoo, visitors will find QR codes and discount opportunities as well!

