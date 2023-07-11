Phoenix councilwoman apologizes after video of family, friends using aerial fireworks surfaces

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix city councilwoman is apologizing after posting a video online of illegal fireworks her family & friends set off outside her home on Independence Day.

A newly obtained video shows the possible crime happening directly in front of Phoenix Councilwoman Betty Guardado’s house. The councilwoman had posted several of these videos on her Facebook page. Arizona’s Family recorded the videos before they were taken down. At no point in the videos did she try to stop them from lighting the illegal fireworks.

While the councilwoman was unavailable for an on-camera interview, she told Arizona’s Family that she was unaware that her friends brought illegal fireworks to the 4th of July barbecue she hosted. Guardado emphasized, “My husband and I did not purchase or set off any fireworks. I have ensured those who did have been made aware of our city ordinance.”

It’s not just a city ordinance, however. State law prohibits aerial fireworks, and firing them off is a Class One misdemeanor that carries a fine of $1,000, although the law is rarely enforced. In a five-year period from 2017 through 2022, Phoenix only issued four citations for illegal fireworks.

Heading into the holiday, a Phoenix Fire Department spokesperson talked with Arizona’s Family about the dangers of illegal fireworks and urged the public to dispose of the legal ones correctly. In fact, improper disposal of fireworks is blamed for a house fire in Gilbert that killed a dog.

Dotti Byerly and her husband, William, lost their home when an illegal firework hit and patio and started a fast-spreading fire.

Police officials have told us in the past that these fireworks laws are hard to enforce because by the time they can show up at a scene, the fireworks are no longer being shot off.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.