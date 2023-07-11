Phoenix, Chandler ER doctors seeing uptick in heat-related illnesses and burns

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The heat wave is sending more people to emergency rooms in the Valley. “We’ve definitely seen an increased number of heat exhaustion or heat stroke,” said Dr. Erik Mattison, the Chairman and Medical Director for the Emergency Dept. of Chandler Regional Center.

Dr. Frank Lovvechio with Valleywise Health Medical Center in Phoenix said, “About, give or take, 20% of people that have come in (in the last week) have had some sort of heat related illness.”

They said when temps reach 90 degrees or higher, ER rooms are prepared to cool patients fast. “We have to use ice. We have to use powerful fans. We have to us IV fluids that are cold. We have to use air that’s cold,” said Dr. Lovvechio. “We have these little pools that are relatively new. The pools are like a kiddy pool, but it’s kind of rectangular. We fill it up with ice and put patients in.”

However, high body temperatures above 105 degrees are not the only problem with heat waves. “When it’s 100 degrees out, the pavement is usually around 160 degrees,” said Dr. Lovvechio.

We’re told people who faint or trip, and fall on hot surfaces such as asphalt, can receive serious burns that can be deadly. “The temperatures are so high, that within minutes, people can start to sustain 1st, 2nd degree burns. It can be very extensive, requiring bone grafts and other treatments as well, depending on the severity,” said Dr. Mattison.

Dr. Lovvechio also said people who take allergy, high blood pressure and anti-depressant medications should be more careful. He explained those medications could limit sweat production and keep people from cooling down efficiently. He said people should not stop taking their medications but should aim to be hydrated and avoid spending time outside during the heat wave.

Both doctors say if you feel thirsty when you go outside, you’re already behind on your hydration. “People say you should drink one 12oz glass of water every hour. That’s the rest of the world with normal temperatures, average temperatures,” said Dr. Lovecchio.

Dr. Mattison said, “You really have to drink about 8oz of water every 15 minutes just to keep up with the losses, and that’s assuming you’re not doing any exertional work as well.” They say one way to tell if you’re not properly hydrated is if your urine is not clear.

