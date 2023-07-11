Your Life
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash on Loop 202 in east Phoenix

A crash involving a motorcycle shut down the westbound lanes of Loop 202 near 52nd Street in...
A crash involving a motorcycle shut down the westbound lanes of Loop 202 near 52nd Street in east Phoenix.(ADOT)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:22 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) A motorcyclist has been seriously injured following an crash Tuesday morning on Loop 202 in east Phoenix.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) at mile marker 4, near 52nd Street. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, one person was seriously injured, but no other details about the crash were immediately available.

As of 11 a.m., the westbound lanes of the 202 are closed while troopers investigate the crash. Check back for updates.

