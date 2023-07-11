More than 200 strays at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control since July 4th

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - More than 200 stray or lost dogs are still in Maricopa County Animal Care and Control’s facility since July 4th.

Originally, 310 strays/lost dogs were found and brought to the shelter during and shortly after July 4, but since then, only 41 have been returned to their owners. Most of the dogs don’t have any kind of identification on them.

Pinal County Animal Care and Control says they've tried social media, newsletters and adoption perks, but they keep getting more animals.

This comes on the heels of several warnings that the facility has been overcapacity for quite some time, with 797 dogs in MCACC’s care. Until July 31, all adoption fees are being waived, thanks to BISSELL Pet Foundation “Empty the Shelters” program.

BISSELL launched the program in 2016 and has since placed more than 140,000 from 605 animal shelters across 47 states and Canada! All puppy adoption fees are reduced to $75 and include vaccines, microchips, and spay/neuter services.

