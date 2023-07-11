Mattel Adventure Park rescheduled to open in Glendale in 2024

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Mattel, the company behind iconic toys like Barbie and Hot Wheels, is opening a Glendale theme park called Mattel Adventure Park in 2024. The park will have numerous attractions for kids and adults across 9 acres and 160,000 square feet of themed, air-conditioned space.

The park will be at 9601 W. Cardinals Way in Glendale, Arizona, near State Farm Stadium off Loop 101. Get ready to step inside the Barbie Beach House, ride all kinds of roller coasters, and take a swing on an immersive nine-hole mini golf experience featuring Mattel board games such as Pictionary, Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, and many others!

“Step into the action-packed world of Mattel Adventure Park, the only place where you can get behind the wheel of a lightning-fast Hot Wheels go-kart, join Thomas & Friends on a treasure hunt journey, or enjoy a signature pink beverage on the third-story rooftop of The Barbie Beach House,” the VAI Resort website says.

Originally scheduled to open in 2023, the resort suffered some delays and caused a rescheduled launch for 2024. Want to watch the progress of the park? There’s a construction cam so that you can watch the project from home! Ticket prices for the Mattel theme park have yet to be announced.

