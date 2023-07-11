Man dead after shooting in park near downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being shot to death at a park near downtown Phoenix Tuesday morning.

Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting in Eastlake Park, near 16th and Jefferson streets, around 9:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with several gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a hospital where he died a short time later.

The suspect has not been identified yet. (Arizona's Family)

A possible suspect was detained at the scene, and investigators are working to learn more details about what led up to the shooting.

