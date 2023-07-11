Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

How to get a free Subway sandwich on Tuesday

FILE - Your lunch could be free today at Subway.
FILE - Your lunch could be free today at Subway.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:50 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - On Tuesday, Subway restaurants are giving away up to 1 million six-inch subs to showcase their new deli sliced meats.

To get a free sub, you’ll need to physically go to a participating location between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. and choose a 6-inch sub from their new Deli Heroes Lineup menu.

The company invested more than $80 million in new deli meat slicers for 20,000 restaurants and they are doing this to show off the new products.

There is only one free sandwich allowed per person and they will not take any other coupons.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Ball, 31, was arrested on a weapons charge after 31-year-old Stephanie Ellico was...
Docs: Woman shot to death while moving out of boyfriend’s north Phoenix trailer
An 18-year-old was hit multiple times but was able to run away.
Teen shot after gunfire erupts at Westgate in Glendale
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say
Three very lucky Arizona Lottery players are taking home some big bucks after this weekend's...
3 Arizona Lottery winners win big; $1 million ticket sold in Peoria over the weekend
FILE - A missing teen girl was found at Camp Pendleton.
US military police find missing 14-year-old girl in barracks on California Marine Corps base

Latest News

President Joe Biden expressed confidence in Sweden's path to finalizing its NATO membership as...
NATO summit reaches agreement on admitting Sweden but faces division over Ukraine
FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of...
Supreme Court justices and donors mingle at campus visits. These documents show the ethical dilemmas
A man carries belongings through floodwaters from a home in Bridgewater, Vt., Monday, July 10,...
Rain moving out after flooding hits Vermont hard and other parts of the Northeast are saturated
FILE - Volunteer registered nurse Jennifer D'Angelo treats Patrick C.'s skin wounds in a...
White House lays out effort against animal sedative xylazine but doesn’t call for new restrictions