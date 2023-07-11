Hot and muggy First Alert Weather Day for metro Phoenix until Wednesday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The strong ridge of high pressure drifting west along the southern border of Arizona continues to bring us hotter than average weather, but at least, no records. The ridge also imported a bunch of moisture into the state from a strong cluster of thunderstorms in northern Mexico last night. Dewpoints were running in the 60-degree range Tuesday afternoon around metro Phoenix.

Will today be the “onset” of the monsoon via the legacy dewpoint definition? Likely not. We need three straight days with average dewpoints of 55 or more. While we will get that today and probably get it Wednesday, Thursday will see rapidly drying conditions across the entire state.

Toward the end of the week, the ridge of high pressure, which will move into southern California, will intensify. In that position, it will effectively cut off much moisture importing into Arizona from the south. Also, because of the intensification, some records may fall late this week and for the weekend.

High temps could reach 118 at Sky Harbor Airport, while isolated desert weather locations could make a run to 120. The other change we saw today because of the increased moisture was an uptick in thunderstorms in eastern and southeast Arizona. We’ll see that again on Wednesday before that drier air begins to make its way in late week.

