Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Hot and muggy First Alert Weather Day for metro Phoenix until Wednesday

It's hot and muggy for Phoenix today, and temperatures are expected to keep getting higher from...
It's hot and muggy for Phoenix today, and temperatures are expected to keep getting higher from here.(MGN)
By Royal Norman
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:26 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The strong ridge of high pressure drifting west along the southern border of Arizona continues to bring us hotter than average weather, but at least, no records. The ridge also imported a bunch of moisture into the state from a strong cluster of thunderstorms in northern Mexico last night. Dewpoints were running in the 60-degree range Tuesday afternoon around metro Phoenix.

Will today be the “onset” of the monsoon via the legacy dewpoint definition? Likely not. We need three straight days with average dewpoints of 55 or more. While we will get that today and probably get it Wednesday, Thursday will see rapidly drying conditions across the entire state.

Toward the end of the week, the ridge of high pressure, which will move into southern California, will intensify. In that position, it will effectively cut off much moisture importing into Arizona from the south. Also, because of the intensification, some records may fall late this week and for the weekend.

High temps could reach 118 at Sky Harbor Airport, while isolated desert weather locations could make a run to 120. The other change we saw today because of the increased moisture was an uptick in thunderstorms in eastern and southeast Arizona. We’ll see that again on Wednesday before that drier air begins to make its way in late week.

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App


AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where the storm is headed.

DOWNLOAD NOW

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Ball, 31, was arrested on a weapons charge after 31-year-old Stephanie Ellico was...
Docs: Woman shot to death while moving out of boyfriend’s north Phoenix trailer
An 18-year-old was hit multiple times but was able to run away.
Teen shot after gunfire erupts at Westgate in Glendale
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say
FILE - A missing teen girl was found at Camp Pendleton.
US military police find missing 14-year-old girl in barracks on California Marine Corps base
Crews were called to a possible hazmat situation in downtown Tempe shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Suspicious powder in envelope prompts evacuations at Tempe court building

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day brings the heat, possible storms on Tuesday
First Alert Weather Day brings higher humidity, strong storm chances in Arizona
Temps have lingered well above 100 degrees.
Arizona construction crews waking up earlier, readjust schedules to avoid extreme heat
Phoenix, Chandler ERs seeing rise in heat-related hospitalizations