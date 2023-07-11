Five years later, Phoenix neighborhood still recovering after monsoon sparked Safeway fire

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For more than 30 years, a Safeway sat at the shopping center near 35th and Northern Avenues. Many in the neighborhood relied on the convenience of having it so close until a fire broke out, reducing it to rubble five years ago.

Now VASA Fitness has taken its place, but many in the community agree that a void remains. “It was a little heartbreaking. It was a piece of my neighborhood I was missing that I wasn’t sure I was going to get back again,” said Tehina Crawford, a local who said working at that Safeway location was her first job.

She said she watched the massive fire and roof collapse on TV. Another local, Tiffany Brown, said she could see the flames from her home. “All you saw was like big, black smoke,” Brown said. The Phoenix Fire Department determined monsoon damaged a gas line, which sparked the fire. “I remember like it had been raining that day. The streets were flooded,” Brown said.

Elaine Myers said she also remembers the intense weather that day. “There was a heavy rain, and it kind of caused the roof to cave in, but the main thing was [that] it had just collapsed,” she said. A month after the fire broke out, Safeway announced it would not rebuild. “I really wasn’t surprised to be honest. However, I was hopeful,” Brown said.

In its place came an $18 million investment, bringing in VASA Fitness and new tenants. “It definitely looks a lot better,” Myers said. “They are making improvements. I would have to say the health club is the main attraction.”

At the time, many feared the fire created a barrier between low-income residents and food. The grocery store chain chose not to comment but says Safeway opened up another location 5 miles away. “Usually, I will either walk if it’s within walking distance, or I’ll take the bus. There are other grocery stores around here like Food City, Fry’s,” Myers said.

Others have adapted too. “Now I shop at Walmart or get stuff delivered to me,” Brown said.

Although some locals feel the Safeway fire scorched a hole in the community, others think there’s been progress, and the community is slowly rebuilding.

