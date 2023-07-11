First Alert Weather: Higher humidity, storm chances Tuesday for parts of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Today is another First Alert Weather Day. We’ve extended them through Monday, as the Excessive Heat Warning has been extended through Monday. Look for highs near 111-112 Tuesday and Wednesday, climbing even higher by the weekend.

Monsoon activity will ramp up today across the state, mainly in the mountains of the state. There will also be a decent chance for storms across Southern Arizona. This means even the Valley has a very slight chance of getting an isolated storm or two by tonight into tomorrow morning.

Tuesday’s humidity levels will also be higher, which will make both the temperatures feel even warmer.

Dry air returns to the state over the next few days and storm chances decrease from Wednesday on through the weekend. That dry air will also allow temperatures to warm up even more. Look for highs near 116-117 Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

There are some indications that a stronger monsoon pattern could set up for our region by the middle of next week. We’ll keep you updated on storm chances and a potential break in the heat as we get closer.

