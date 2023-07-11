Filings show Mark Fincham might run for Maricopa County recorder

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It appears former state lawmaker and election denier Mark Finchem is gearing up to run for Maricopa County recorder. County filings show he requested a candidate packet for the 2024 election, but Finchem has not confirmed he is running. Finchem most recently lost the race for Secretary of State by more than 100 thousand votes and refused to concede.

“He is a particular brand of Republican that is a conspiracy theorist about the last election cycle and a diehard Trump supporter,” said Chuck Coughlin, a political consultant and CEO of Highground Inc.

Finchem filed a lawsuit challenging the results of the last election. In May, a judge ordered him to pay more than $48,000 dollars in attorney’s fees and sanctions for filing what they called a groundless lawsuit. Coughlin said Finchem has a shot at beating incumbent Stephen Richer in the Republican primary but does not believe he could win a general election.

“Those types of Republicans have not tended to do well in Maricopa County in general elections. I would think if he were to be nominated as the nominee, he would fail to win the seat against either an Independent or a Democrat,” said Coughlin.

Richer has spent the majority of his time in office debunking frivolous claims of widespread voter fraud and rigged elections. In a statement, he said, “Glad he [Finchem] continues to believe in the validity of the election system. Welcome aboard if he does decide to make it official.”

Right now, Richer has filed to run as a Republican, but Coughlin said switching parties could pave a better pathway to reelection.

“If he is serious about running, he would have to entertain the idea of running as an unaffiliated candidate or a forward party candidate or any third-party candidate, with caveat that Democrats don’t run someone,” said Coughlin.

Finchem has been a longtime resident in Pima County but would need to live in Maricopa County to run for the recorder’s office. However, in an April filing with the Arizona Corporation Commission, Finchem listed a Phoenix address. We reached out to Finchem for comment but have not heard back.

