Evacuations ordered in downtown Tempe due to possible hazmat situation

At least one person was hospitalized
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:10 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) Police and fire crews are on scene of a possible situation involving possible hazardous materials in downtown Tempe, near the popular Mill Avenue district. At least one building has been evacuated.

Crews were called to the area of 5th Street and Mill Avenue shortly after 9 a.m. While information is extremely limited, first responders from multiple agencies including Tempe, Phoenix and Chandler are lining 5th Street, which is closed in the area. Video from the scene shows some are equipped with hazmat suits.

Crews from multiple agencies responded to a possible hazardous materials situation in downtown...
Crews from multiple agencies responded to a possible hazardous materials situation in downtown Tempe Tuesday morning.(Arizona's Family)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

