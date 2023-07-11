Your Life
Couple arrested after child found tied up with bungee cord at Glendale gas station

File image
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man and woman were booked into jail for child neglect last weekend after someone reported seeing a young boy tied up inside a Glendale convenience store.

Around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, Glendale officers responded to QuikTrip at 67th and Glendale avenues. When they walked into the store, they reportedly saw a man holding a 2- or 3-year-old boy who was wearing only a t-shirt and diaper. Police say the child’s arms were inside the t-shirt and that an elastic bungee cord was wrapped around his arms just below his shoulders.

According to court documents, officers told the man to remove the bungee cord, which was so tight that it left red marks on the child’s arms. The man and the boy’s mother told police that the cord was a child harness that you can buy online with a dog leash.

Police then ran a records check on the couple. Per documents, the man was on probation for drug-related charges. Officers on the scene reported that he was exhibiting signs of drug use and acting “extremely paranoid,” adding that he could not hold still.

Officers also noticed the boy’s shirt was covered in dirt and his diaper was extremely saggy. Police then contacted the fire department to check the boy’s condition. He was later taken to a hospital for further evaluation. Medical staff said the child had bruising on his knees and they were unsure when his diaper had last been changed. Nurses told police the diaper was physically stuck to the boy’s bottom and had to be peeled off.

The man, who is also the mother’s boyfriend, later told investigators that they had been homeless for about a month, sleeping at the homes of friends and family. He told police that on Saturday, July 8, they slept outside at a park. The next night, he said he took the boy into the QuikTrip so he could bathe him in the bathroom sink and put his hair into a ponytail. Court documents say that when the child tried to remove the ponytail, the man put the bungee cord around his arms.

During a separate interview with the boy’s mother, she said she didn’t know her boyfriend had placed a bungee cord around her son’s arms until police arrived and that she was “infuriated.” The two were booked into the Glendale city jail for child neglect.

Police notified the Arizona Department of Child Safety, and the case is under investigation.

NOTE: To protect the identity of the child, the names of the suspects have been omitted.

