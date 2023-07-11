Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

City of Tempe to add park rangers, park ambassadors this fall

Tempe is relaunching its park ranger program, which was originally canceled during the Great...
Tempe is relaunching its park ranger program, which was originally canceled during the Great Recession.(3TV/CBS 5)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:58 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Tempe parks and reserves will get some added oversight this fall season.

The city is launching a brand new park ranger program with plans to hire 14 employees. These new hires will monitor and manage all 50 parks, preserves and green spaces within the city as part of the Community Services Department. Each ranger will educate the public on park rules, provide resources, and issue citations. They will remain unarmed since their focus is on education.

The new proposed names will instead honor Tempe figures and be presented in front of the city council on March 2.

Tempe citizens are invited to weigh in with their opinions during a public meeting on Monday, July 24, starting at 6 p.m. at Tempe Public Library. An online survey form is available here until July 31.

This program is much like the original, which had to be ended due to the recession’s budget cuts. “Our parks and preserves are welcoming, inviting spaces for people from all walks of life to enjoy,” said Mayor Corey Woods. “We hope that our community members will feel even more connected to these spaces and develop strong relationships with our new Park Rangers.”

Phoenix officials say a similar pilot program has caused a reduction in park crime, dogs off leashes, tents, and more. In May, the city received a proposal to make the park patrol permanent by hiring 14 park rangers. The decision is expected to be handed down sometime during the summer. One park frequented said they already have started feeling safer in Phoenix parks. “I think it’s a good idea if they can keep doing it,” Barbara Palmer said. “It makes me feel better to see them around.”

Parkgoers say the park has never been cleaner and felt safer since the City of Phoenix started the park ranger pilot program less than a year ago.

Want to apply to be a ranger in the City of Tempe? Check for listings that open throughout July here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Ball, 31, was arrested on a weapons charge after 31-year-old Stephanie Ellico was...
Docs: Woman shot to death while moving out of boyfriend’s north Phoenix trailer
An 18-year-old was hit multiple times but was able to run away.
Teen shot after gunfire erupts at Westgate in Glendale
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say
FILE - A missing teen girl was found at Camp Pendleton.
US military police find missing 14-year-old girl in barracks on California Marine Corps base
Crews were called to a possible hazmat situation in downtown Tempe shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Suspicious powder in envelope prompts evacuations at Tempe court building

Latest News

Crews were called to a possible hazmat situation in downtown Tempe shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Suspicious powder in envelope prompts evacuations at Tempe court building
Inside the Amazon Prime Day hustle and bustle at a warehouse near Phoenix
Amazon Prime Day delivers deep discounts at various online, in-person retailers
A crash involving a motorcycle shut down the westbound lanes of Loop 202 near 52nd Street in...
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash on Loop 202 in east Phoenix