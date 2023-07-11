City of Tempe to add park rangers, park ambassadors this fall

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Tempe parks and reserves will get some added oversight this fall season.

The city is launching a brand new park ranger program with plans to hire 14 employees. These new hires will monitor and manage all 50 parks, preserves and green spaces within the city as part of the Community Services Department. Each ranger will educate the public on park rules, provide resources, and issue citations. They will remain unarmed since their focus is on education.

The new proposed names will instead honor Tempe figures and be presented in front of the city council on March 2.

Tempe citizens are invited to weigh in with their opinions during a public meeting on Monday, July 24, starting at 6 p.m. at Tempe Public Library. An online survey form is available here until July 31.

This program is much like the original, which had to be ended due to the recession’s budget cuts. “Our parks and preserves are welcoming, inviting spaces for people from all walks of life to enjoy,” said Mayor Corey Woods. “We hope that our community members will feel even more connected to these spaces and develop strong relationships with our new Park Rangers.”

Phoenix officials say a similar pilot program has caused a reduction in park crime, dogs off leashes, tents, and more. In May, the city received a proposal to make the park patrol permanent by hiring 14 park rangers. The decision is expected to be handed down sometime during the summer. One park frequented said they already have started feeling safer in Phoenix parks. “I think it’s a good idea if they can keep doing it,” Barbara Palmer said. “It makes me feel better to see them around.”

Parkgoers say the park has never been cleaner and felt safer since the City of Phoenix started the park ranger pilot program less than a year ago.

Want to apply to be a ranger in the City of Tempe? Check for listings that open throughout July here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.