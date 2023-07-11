City of Phoenix clean-up of the “Zone” making a difference, says former homeless man

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Brian Patrick is doing a lot better these days, and it’s not hard to see why. The 54-year-old is staying in a Phoenix motel in his own room with his own bathroom. It’s quite a change from sleeping on the street, surrounded by filth and garbage in the “Zone,” Phoenix’s largest homeless encampment.

“It was all about survival,” said Patrick. “You do what you have got to do. I didn’t think I would have made it another summer down there, being out in heat.” Patrick said he’d been living in the “Zone” for about a year after losing his landscaping job and the house he rented with his boss. He wondered if he’d ever get off the street. Then a couple of months ago, some folks from the City of Phoenix offered him a place to stay and helped him apply for food stamps and healthcare.

He is now looking for an apartment and a job. “I didn’t know anything about the services that they had until they came by to do that mandatory sweep,” said Patrick. “They wanted me to go into a shelter. I just don’t do good around other people, especially in close quarters and stuff, so when this place came available, I got my own room here, I don’t have to share living space with anybody.”

This week, city officials must convince a judge that they’re doing enough to address the homeless crisis in the “Zone,” where nearly 800 people still leave. Staff members have been going block by block, reaching out to people individually and offering services. Local businesses around the “Zone” don’t think enough is being done.

Patrick wants people to know that the help he’s getting is making a difference. “It makes me feel like somebody cares,” said Patrick. “I get a chance to maybe get reestablished again. It’s definitely helping me get back on my feet.”

