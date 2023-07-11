As ‘Barbenheimer’ approaches, more than 20,000 AMC tickets bought for opening night

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many people across the country have circled July 21 on their calendars as two eagerly-awaited movies, Oppenheimer and Barbie, are scheduled to hit theatres on that Friday. The same-day release has caused a stir across social media as 20,000 famous and anonymous AMC moviegoers have booked double features for themselves.

Though drastically different, both films have widened their popularity with this trend. Barbie is about Barbie and Ken taking their talents from Barbie Land to the real world, adjusting to the human lifestyle, and setting up what seems to be a fun-filled film. Oppenheimer, on the other hand, is a three-hour biography about the man who created the nuclear holocaust, which critics say is devastating. At the same time, the director, Christopher Nolan, considers it “kind of a horror movie.”

Margot Robbie, portraying the titular role in Barbie, has already showcased her ticket to Oppenheimer. Cillian Murphy, who plays J. Robert Oppenheimer, is following the trend. Actor Tom Cruise, promoting his new movie, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, said he also plans to see both films on the same day.

“I’m keen to see both of them. I like seeing opening weekend (films),” Tom Cruise said. “Friday, see Oppenheimer first and then Barbie second.” The order of viewing likely doesn’t matter, but many are opting to watch Oppenheimer first because it has early viewers leaving theatres in shock. Watching Barbie second will likely cheer up the audience after a thrilling and fascinating yet haunting Oppenheimer experience.

Currently, Barbie is expected to have higher initial ticket sales than Oppenheimer although Oppenheimer is predicted to become the top summer film eventually. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One could also take that win. Regardless, the simultaneous release of both movies offers an excellent option for those seeking entertainment on that Friday afternoon or evening.

