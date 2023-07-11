Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Audition dates announced for Chandler Center for the Arts’ Beauty and the Beast

A free workshop to prepare for the audition will be held on Tuesday, July 11.
A free workshop to prepare for the audition will be held on Tuesday, July 11.(Westlake High Theatre)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:58 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Adult audition dates for the Chandler Center for the Arts “Beauty and the Beast” production have been announced.

The show will be produced by Showtune Productions and seeking non-Equity actors for its 2024 Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert show. On Tuesday night, a free audition workshop will be held for actors looking to audition on Aug. 19. Callbacks will be held on Aug. 26.

All cast members have to be over the age of 16 and available from Jan. 2-7 and March 11-21, 2024. Performances will be held on Friday, March 22, and Saturday, March 23. All roles will be paid.

Producer and musical director JR McAlexander and artistic director M. Seth Reines will help actors prepare for their audition with helpful tips and tricks. Workshop attendees are asked to bring 32 bars of a Disney or Broadway song, music in their chosen key, a headshot, and a resume.

To RSVP for the workshop, click here. To learn more about the audition process, click here. This production will feature a full orchestra and chorus, choreography, theatrical costumes and lighting, projections, and more.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Ball, 31, was arrested on a weapons charge after 31-year-old Stephanie Ellico was...
Docs: Woman shot to death while moving out of boyfriend’s north Phoenix trailer
An 18-year-old was hit multiple times but was able to run away.
Teen shot after gunfire erupts at Westgate in Glendale
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say
FILE - A missing teen girl was found at Camp Pendleton.
US military police find missing 14-year-old girl in barracks on California Marine Corps base
Crews were called to a possible hazmat situation in downtown Tempe shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Suspicious powder in envelope prompts evacuations at Tempe court building

Latest News

Barbie and Oppenheimer release in theatres on July 21
As ‘Barbenheimer’ approaches, more than 20,000 AMC tickets bought for opening night
SRP and the Phoenix Zoo are working together to keep the animals and humans at the zoo cool...
Phoenix Zoo animals beating the heat with frozen treats
The theme park will be a part of the VAI Resort complex.
Plagued by delays, High-end resort and Mattel theme park in Glendale won’t open until 2024
Summer on a Budget: Free summer sweat with Radi8 hot yoga