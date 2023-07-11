Audition dates announced for Chandler Center for the Arts’ Beauty and the Beast

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Adult audition dates for the Chandler Center for the Arts “Beauty and the Beast” production have been announced.

The show will be produced by Showtune Productions and seeking non-Equity actors for its 2024 Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert show. On Tuesday night, a free audition workshop will be held for actors looking to audition on Aug. 19. Callbacks will be held on Aug. 26.

All cast members have to be over the age of 16 and available from Jan. 2-7 and March 11-21, 2024. Performances will be held on Friday, March 22, and Saturday, March 23. All roles will be paid.

Producer and musical director JR McAlexander and artistic director M. Seth Reines will help actors prepare for their audition with helpful tips and tricks. Workshop attendees are asked to bring 32 bars of a Disney or Broadway song, music in their chosen key, a headshot, and a resume.

To RSVP for the workshop, click here. To learn more about the audition process, click here. This production will feature a full orchestra and chorus, choreography, theatrical costumes and lighting, projections, and more.

