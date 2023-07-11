Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

ASU, Applied Materials to create ‘Materials-to-Fab Center’ at ASU Research Park

The ASU Research Park is home to numerous high-profile technology and business headquarters
The ASU Research Park is home to numerous high-profile technology and business headquarters(Arizona State University)
By Aaron Schmidt
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:17 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona State University and semi-conductor company Applied Materials Inc. announced Tuesday their partnership to create the “Materials-to-Fab Center” (MTF) in the university’s MacroTechnology Works building at ASU Research Park. The center will focus on semiconductors and the associated technologies and finding new uses.

The MTF Center will bring more than $270 million to create world-class shared research that is designed to shorten the time that it takes from an idea to creating a prototype. The MTF Center will provide students and faculty with hands-on learning opportunities.

“Applied Materials and Arizona State University already enjoy a close partnership, and this new alliance around the Materials-to-Fab Center will take things to a new level,” ASU President Michael Crow said. “This is the beginning of a reconfiguration of the way to accelerate discovery and translational research outcomes in response to real-world challenges and the development of next-generational processes, materials, equipment and workforce.”

The design of the MTF Center has already begun, and the facility is planned to open in the next two years. The center is supported by the Arizona Commerce Authority ($30 million), ASU ($17 million) and the Arizona New Economy Initiative ($25 million).

ASU's Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering is training new semiconductor engineers for future jobs in Arizona, which will have a new TSMC plant in 2024.

“High-quality universities are one of America’s greatest advantages in the global competition for semiconductor manufacturing, research and development,” Arizona governor Katie Hobbs said. “What Applied Materials and Arizona State University are doing is smart, and the successful implementation of the Materials-to-Fab facility will establish an innovation and job-creation engine for the semiconductor ecosystem in Arizona.”

You can learn more about the MTF Center here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Ball, 31, was arrested on a weapons charge after 31-year-old Stephanie Ellico was...
Docs: Woman shot to death while moving out of boyfriend’s north Phoenix trailer
An 18-year-old was hit multiple times but was able to run away.
Teen shot after gunfire erupts at Westgate in Glendale
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say
FILE - A missing teen girl was found at Camp Pendleton.
US military police find missing 14-year-old girl in barracks on California Marine Corps base
Crews were called to a possible hazmat situation in downtown Tempe shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Suspicious powder in envelope prompts evacuations at Tempe court building

Latest News

Police responded to Caesars Palace hotel for a barricaded subject who claimed he was armed,...
Suspect in custody after standoff with Las Vegas police, SWAT at Caesars Palace ends
Although there's a hole left in the community, many locals believe the area is recovering well.
Five years later, Phoenix neighborhood still recovering after monsoon sparked Safeway fire
It's hot and muggy for Phoenix today, and temperatures are expected to keep getting higher from...
Hot and muggy First Alert Weather Day for metro Phoenix until Wednesday
Jordan Carvalho, 30, was reported missing by family members in September 2019.
Remains found last year identified as Golden Valley man missing since 2019