Arizona construction crews waking up earlier, readjust schedules to avoid extreme heat

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As the the valley treks through this heat wave, construction crews have to get the job done during these hot summer temperatures.

According to ADOT, it’s crews and private construction companies it works with readjust work schedules to stay safe from the extreme heat.

ADOT spokesperson Doug Nintzel says there’s no such thing as too early, when it comes to making progress on projects during the summer.

“A lot of the work actually does take place in the overnight hours,” Nintzel said, “arrange for a crew to be in at eight o’clock at night and work the overnight shifts so that they’re avoiding the hottest part of the day.”

On top of working earlier shifts, Nintzel said ADOT and private construction companies train their workers to know how to handle these brutal summers. He also said companies and departments will hold pre-shift meetings to break down the conditions crews will encounter, and when to take breaks.

Many workers also bring their own ‘survival kit’ to help them stay cool. Some of those items include:

Extra water

Ice

Coolers

Cool neck towels

Wear protective clothing (long sleeves, pants, hats)

ADOT and private companies will bring more airconditioned vehicles and areas for shade, like canopies, for workers to take breaks in. However, if an emergency takes place, Nintzel said this is what they advise their crews.

“We don’t want you going into heat exhaustion. If you have someone go into heat stress, you want to take action right away,” Nintzel said, “if you have any affects, take care of it then, find shade, and cool off.”

He also said all new employees undergo internal climate programs, to prepare them for the work ahead. If there is an emergency, ADOT has it’s Incident Respond team on call to help. If a crew member is experiencing heat stress, Nintzel emphasized a crew member needs to respond as fast as possible.

