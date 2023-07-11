Paradise Valley teen’s murder trial day 2: “I was brainwashed”

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A high-profile murder trial continued Monday involving a man charged with killing his own stepdaughter, Alissa Turney. The Phoenix teen disappeared on the last day of her junior year of high school more than 20 years ago after her stepfather, Michael Turney, picked her up early that day.

On Monday, the jury got to hear most of Sarah Turney’s personal story, Alissa’s little sister. She described a life of bizarre conversations and situations that happened with her dad in the years after Alissa went missing, but the defense aggressively pushed back on her about how much of a handful Alissa was, how Sarah told detectives that herself years ago and saying that it’s likely Alissa ran away. There was not a sound in the courtroom when Sarah Turney said this about a 2017 conversation she had with her father.

“Have you on occasion asked your father what happened to Alissa?” the prosecutor asked. “Many times,” Sarah said. “Has he ever given you an answer?” the prosecutor asked.

“He told me he would tell me on his death bed,” Sarah recalled. She told the court her father also said he would confess if the state were to give him lethal injection within 10 days. They were eerie revelations from Sarah on the stand Monday, who was only 12 years old when Alissa vanished in 2001. It was devastating to Sarah and painful to recall how she felt.

“She got me dressed in the morning when she was there, and picked out my clothes, and taught me how to do makeup and do my nails,” Sarah said through tears. Michael Turney was allegedly the last person to see Alissa alive after years of keeping tabs on everything she did through secret tapes and recordings.

Sarah recalled her dad taking her to California to look for Alissa and passing out flyers after she disappeared, and eventually passing the responsibility of family liaison onto her even though she was only a teenager. “I was 17 and at a certain point, my dad said he couldn’t handle it, so he asked me to be the official person who kept in contact with the Phoenix Police Department regarding the case,” Sarah said.

Sarah would go on to do more than just that — mentioning her podcast on the stand Monday. In 2019, she began “Voices For Justice,” a podcast to bring awareness to her sister’s disappearance after becoming suspicious of her father’s involvement. He was arrested a year later. But the defense took an aggressive tone, cross-examining Sarah, claiming she and Alissa didn’t have a good sisterly relationship and were jealous of one another.

“You guys fought a lot, didn’t you?” the defense attorney asked. “Yes, that’s correct,” said Sarah. “You guys were mean to each other. She would call you fat; you would call her stupid,” the defense attorney said. “Yes,” Sarah responded. “She would get violent with you,” the defense attorney said. “I wouldn’t call it violence,” Sarah said. “What word did you use with Detective Anderson, where you said she pushed you up against a wall?” he asked.

The lead defense attorney described Alissa as a “partier” with behavior issues, bringing up the fact that years ago, Sarah herself told detectives Alissa was problematic.

“So you lied to Detective Anderson?” the defense attorney asked. “No,” Sarah said. “You said that Alissa was unpredictable?” the defense attorney asked. “That’s what I believed at the time, yes,” Sarah said. “You told her she had a temper and made poor choices,” the defense attorney said. “That’s what I believed,” Sarah reiterated. “In any of those interviews, did you say, ‘This is what my dad said? Yes or no?” the defense attorney asked aggressively. “I was brainwashed to believe a certain thing about my sister from my father,” Sarah said.

Sarah testified another bizarre thing that happened: her father traded in his truck after Alissa disappeared for the exact same make and model. She did also tell the court, though, she never saw or found blood in any room in their house when Alissa disappeared.

The trial will continue tomorrow with Alissa’s brother John on the stand.

