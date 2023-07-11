Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

25-acre Flat Fire burning 10 miles north of Arizona Snowbowl

The fire so far is about 25 acres and is burning about 10 miles north of Arizona Snowbowl.
The fire so far is about 25 acres and is burning about 10 miles north of Arizona Snowbowl.(Coconino National Forest)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:42 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Another large fire has broken out in Arizona’s wilderness, according to the Coconino National Forest. The Flat Fire is located north of the San Francisco Peaks, about 4.5 miles west of Highway 89 or about 10 miles north of Arizona Snowbowl. The 25-acre fire is moving at a moderate rate through pinyon-juniper trees and grass. The agency says the fire threatens no structures at this time, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona Sen. Wendy Rogers shared to her more than 300,000 Twitter followers sexual images of...
Arizona GOP lawmaker may have violated state ‘revenge porn’ law by tweeting X-rated pictures of Hunter Biden
The crash happened on I-17 near Thunderbird Road.
One person arrested after 6-car crash on I-17 in north Phoenix
Number one is going to surprise you!
Most common fast food chains in Arizona
Deputies say 25-year-old Ishrat Binta Azim died while visiting Eagle Falls, a powerful,...
Woman, 25, dies after being swept over 170-foot waterfall
Christian Ball, 31, was arrested on a weapons charge after 31-year-old Stephanie Ellico was...
Docs: Woman shot to death while moving out of boyfriend’s north Phoenix trailer

Latest News

When temps reach 90 degrees or higher, ER rooms are prepared to cool patients fast.
Phoenix, Chandler ER doctors seeing uptick in heat-related illnesses and burns
A Scottsdale homeowner found a baby bobcat hiding in the attic, and shortly after, the kitten's...
Scottsdale homeowner find bobcats hiding in attic and shower
Christian Ball, 31, was arrested on a weapons charge after 31-year-old Stephanie Ellico was...
Docs: Woman shot to death while moving out of boyfriend’s north Phoenix trailer
Phoenix Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend, claims she stabbed him first