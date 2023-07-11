25-acre Flat Fire burning 10 miles north of Arizona Snowbowl

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Another large fire has broken out in Arizona’s wilderness, according to the Coconino National Forest. The Flat Fire is located north of the San Francisco Peaks, about 4.5 miles west of Highway 89 or about 10 miles north of Arizona Snowbowl. The 25-acre fire is moving at a moderate rate through pinyon-juniper trees and grass. The agency says the fire threatens no structures at this time, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

