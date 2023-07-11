18-year-old hospitalized after shooting at Westgate in Glendale, police looking for suspects

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A teen is hospitalized after a drive-by shooting at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale on Monday afternoon.

Police responded to a shooting around 4 p.m. near Hanna Lane and Sunrise Boulevard. A Glendale police spokesperson said a group in a light-colored sedan was talking to a group standing outside of the car when shots were fired. An 18-year-old was hit multiple times but was able to run away.

A passerby noticed the teen and stopped to check on him. The group in the car approached, but the passerby pulled out a gun, and the car drove away. No shots were fired.

The man is in critical but stable condition. Police say they are looking for three suspects.

