Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Woman shot several times outside central Phoenix apartment

Police are investigating after a woman was shot multiple times early Monday morning.
Police are investigating after a woman was shot multiple times early Monday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:55 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman has been hospitalized after officers say she was shot several times outside an apartment early Monday morning.

Just after 2 a.m., Phoenix police responded to reports of shots fired near 15th and Highland avenues, south of Camelback Road. When officers arrived, they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds who needed to be rushed to the hospital. Paramedics arrived shortly after and took her to the hospital where, at last check, she is currently being treated for her injuries. No one else was hurt.

Detectives haven’t released any details surrounding a possible motive or a description of the suspect but confirmed that no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona Sen. Wendy Rogers shared to her more than 300,000 Twitter followers sexual images of...
Arizona GOP lawmaker may have violated state ‘revenge porn’ law by tweeting X-rated pictures of Hunter Biden
The crash happened on I-17 near Thunderbird Road.
One person arrested after 6-car crash on I-17 in north Phoenix
Number one is going to surprise you!
Most common fast food chains in Arizona
Deputies say 25-year-old Ishrat Binta Azim died while visiting Eagle Falls, a powerful,...
Woman, 25, dies after being swept over 170-foot waterfall
One firefighter has been hospitalized.
Double house fire burns in west Phoenix; firefighter hurt

Latest News

The government fund is money set aside to help victims of crime. It can be used towards medical...
Gov. Hobbs announces $19 million for VOCA Crime Victims Fund
First Alert Weather bringing extreme heat to Phoenix
The City of Tempe is working to respond to the homelessness crisis as the City of Phoenix...
Tempe expands homeless resources in wake of Phoenix’s cleanup of ‘The Zone’
Christian Ball, 31, was arrested on a weapons charge after 31-year-old Stephanie Ellico was...
Docs: Woman shot to death while moving out of boyfriend’s north Phoenix trailer