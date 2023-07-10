Woman shot several times outside central Phoenix apartment

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman has been hospitalized after officers say she was shot several times outside an apartment early Monday morning.

Just after 2 a.m., Phoenix police responded to reports of shots fired near 15th and Highland avenues, south of Camelback Road. When officers arrived, they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds who needed to be rushed to the hospital. Paramedics arrived shortly after and took her to the hospital where, at last check, she is currently being treated for her injuries. No one else was hurt.

Detectives haven’t released any details surrounding a possible motive or a description of the suspect but confirmed that no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.