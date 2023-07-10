Your Life
Thousands of athletes gather in Phoenix to compete in national fencing tournament

Sunday marked the final day of the USA Fencing Summer Nationals, the largest fencing tournament in the world.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:26 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thousands of the best fencers in the country have been in Phoenix for the past ten days to see who will claim the title of national champion.

Sunday marked the final day of the USA Fencing Summer Nationals, the largest fencing tournament in the world. The competition was held at the Phoenix Convention Center, where fencers from ages 7 to 85 competed in 96 different events.

Some fencers are on their way to the next Olympics, and others hope to compete for a college team. “You’re going to have recruiters from all of the colleges that have fencing teams, so NCAA teams, that are going to be here to watch the kids and also they have panels as well for where you can talk to the recruiters of the coaches that are in those colleges,” said Sabrina Larios Becker with the Phoenix Fencing Academy.

The tournament drew more than 5,300 athletes from 43 states and Washington DC, and included more than 100 fencers from Arizona.

