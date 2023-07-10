Tempe expands homeless resources in wake of Phoenix’s cleanup of ‘The Zone’

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - While the City of Phoenix faces trial in a civil lawsuit regarding its efforts to clear “The Zone,” the City of Tempe has announced the ongoing expansion of its programs to address and assist the city’s homeless population.

The announcement comes as the City of Phoenix appears in court Monday morning to show compliance with a court order requiring progress to clear the downtown Phoenix homeless encampment. For Tempe, city officials hope expanding its emergency shelter network and job placement programs can help better help people and families experiencing homelessness.

“In Tempe, we are heavily invested in the health and well-being of our unsheltered population and the broader community,” said Mayor Corey Woods. In the past year, 1,000 people who were homeless in Tempe have been helped off the streets, many of whom have been placed into jobs by the Tempe Works program.

Phoenix city leaders must show a Maricopa County judge that they are clearing the downtown homeless encampment. On Wednesday, they conducted more "clearing."

Thanks to a $930,000 grant from the Arizona Department of Housing, Tempe has hired two new case managers to connect those with resources. One of these programs is a hotel-to-housing project in which, so far, 300 people have been placed. 210 of those people have successfully transitioned into an apartment, are living with family or friends, or have moved into a long-term facility. A motel has also recently been bought with $7.3 million in funds provided by Maricopa County, slated to become a second emergency shelter.

It will house 120 people a night and include 60 units, with two people per unit.

How does homelessness stand in Arizona?

A federal report released earlier this year shows an estimated 13,000 people are homeless in the state. In March, Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed a bill that banned tents and tarps in public spaces. In her veto letter, the governor wrote that the homelessness crisis had to be met in a “comprehensive manner” and cited that the proposed ban would make the problem less visible and not resolved. That veto came days after Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Scott Blaney sided with business owners and residents and declared the tent city in south Phoenix a public nuisance. The ACLU argued in a federal lawsuit against the City of Phoenix that it is violating the constitutional rights of unhoused people by slowly clearing the area.

St. Vincent de Paul runs the Washington Street shelter in Phoenix near 24th Street and Washington, along with the city and Maricopa County.

Regarding possible solutions to help alleviate and reduce the homeless population, the Center Arizona Shelter Services currently has six locations across the City of Phoenix that serve the community’s varying ages of those in need. The organization has stated they can establish a shelter for those at “The Zone,” but a project of that scale will take time and funding. Meanwhile, the City of Tempe provides weekly updates on outreach, projects, and plans for the future.

To learn more about Tempe’s plans, click/tap here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.