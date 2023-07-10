Teen boy hospitalized after early morning stabbing in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Surprise police say a teen boy is in the hospital after being stabbed in a Surprise neighborhood early Monday morning.

Officers say they were called out to the area of 171st Avenue and Jomax Road on reports of an assault. When they arrived, they found a boy who was injured with stab wounds. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Details on what led up to the stabbing have not been released but authorities say it appears to be an isolated incident. Police also haven’t said if they’re looking for a suspect.

