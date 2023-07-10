Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Teen boy hospitalized after early morning stabbing in Surprise

Surprise PD detectives spent hours investigating.
Surprise PD detectives spent hours investigating.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:36 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Surprise police say a teen boy is in the hospital after being stabbed in a Surprise neighborhood early Monday morning.

Officers say they were called out to the area of 171st Avenue and Jomax Road on reports of an assault. When they arrived, they found a boy who was injured with stab wounds. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Details on what led up to the stabbing have not been released but authorities say it appears to be an isolated incident. Police also haven’t said if they’re looking for a suspect.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona Sen. Wendy Rogers shared to her more than 300,000 Twitter followers sexual images of...
Arizona GOP lawmaker may have violated state ‘revenge porn’ law by tweeting X-rated pictures of Hunter Biden
The crash happened on I-17 near Thunderbird Road.
One person arrested after 6-car crash on I-17 in north Phoenix
Number one is going to surprise you!
Most common fast food chains in Arizona
Deputies say 25-year-old Ishrat Binta Azim died while visiting Eagle Falls, a powerful,...
Woman, 25, dies after being swept over 170-foot waterfall
One firefighter has been hospitalized.
Double house fire burns in west Phoenix; firefighter hurt

Latest News

The process for renewing a U.S. passport will be going online, the State Department said.
US State Department: Passport delays will continue until end of year
How your car can contribute to a wildfire
.
First Alert Weather: Heat wave enters into another week for Arizona
The state expects the fire risk to remain high throughout July.
Fire activity in Arizona expected to remain high until monsoon hits