Reopening plan set for US 60 near Globe as Flying V fire burns 831 acres

WHITERIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After several days of closure, a conditional plan has been developed to reopen the U.S. 60 near Globe, where the Flying V fire continues to burn.

Over 100 firefighters are working to put out the wildfire, which has burned 831 acres since first igniting on Friday. The Flying V fire forced Arizona Department of Transportation officials to close the U.S. 60 for a 55-mile stretch from milepost 256 and 311 between Globe and Cibecue.

While the fire is at 5% containment, officials announced that a conditional plan is in place to reopen the highway for drivers beginning Sunday night. The Incident Management Team and the Arizona Department of Transportation say that traffic will be allowed at slower speeds starting Sunday from 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Monday. Then on Monday, traffic will be escorted via pilot car from 6 a.m.-9 p.m. and be limited to one lane.

Drivers can still expect delays. Officials say the reopening plan may be rescinded if fire activity increases in the area.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.