Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Reopening plan set for US 60 near Globe as Flying V fire burns 831 acres

The Flying V fire closed the U.S. 60 for a 55-mile stretch from milepost 256 and 311 between...
The Flying V fire closed the U.S. 60 for a 55-mile stretch from milepost 256 and 311 between Globe and Cibecue.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:15 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITERIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After several days of closure, a conditional plan has been developed to reopen the U.S. 60 near Globe, where the Flying V fire continues to burn.

Over 100 firefighters are working to put out the wildfire, which has burned 831 acres since first igniting on Friday. The Flying V fire forced Arizona Department of Transportation officials to close the U.S. 60 for a 55-mile stretch from milepost 256 and 311 between Globe and Cibecue.

While the fire is at 5% containment, officials announced that a conditional plan is in place to reopen the highway for drivers beginning Sunday night. The Incident Management Team and the Arizona Department of Transportation say that traffic will be allowed at slower speeds starting Sunday from 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Monday. Then on Monday, traffic will be escorted via pilot car from 6 a.m.-9 p.m. and be limited to one lane.

Drivers can still expect delays. Officials say the reopening plan may be rescinded if fire activity increases in the area.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona Sen. Wendy Rogers shared to her more than 300,000 Twitter followers sexual images of...
Arizona GOP lawmaker may have violated state ‘revenge porn’ law by tweeting X-rated pictures of Hunter Biden
Places are ranked by the dollar change Zillow Home Values Index.
Places with the fastest growing home prices in Maricopa County, AZ
The crash happened on I-17 near Thunderbird Road.
One person arrested after 6-car crash on I-17 in north Phoenix
Investigators say two cars collided near 19th and Northern avenues around 6:30 a.m.
One person hospitalized after 2-car crash in north Phoenix
31-year-old Christian Ball has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman who was...
Suspect arrested after woman shot, killed in north Phoenix

Latest News

Fencers of all ages competed in 96 different events.
Thousands of athletes gather in Phoenix to compete in national fencing tournament
It is not known how the woman ended up in the hole.
Woman hospitalized after being rescued from 7-foot hole in Prescott Valley
On average, we get 21 days of 110 degrees plus a year in Phoenix. So far this year, we’ve had...
First Alert Weather: Streak of 110-degree days continues for metro Phoenix
The Pilot fire burning northeast of Wikieup has grown to over 16,000 acres as of Friday, July 7.
Pilot Fire burns over 32,000 acres near Wikieup; 0% containment