Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Powerball jackpot surges to $675 million for Monday’s drawing

The Powerball jackpot is still without a winner.
The Powerball jackpot is still without a winner.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:23 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot is still without a winner.

No one took home Saturday’s drawing of $615 million.

The pot now jumps to an estimated $675 million and would be the ninth-largest Powerball prize.

The next drawing will be Monday.

A player who wins the jackpot will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $675 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $340.9 million. Both options are before taxes.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Arizona Sen. Wendy Rogers shared to her more than 300,000 Twitter followers sexual images of...
Arizona GOP lawmaker may have violated state ‘revenge porn’ law by tweeting X-rated pictures of Hunter Biden
The crash happened on I-17 near Thunderbird Road.
One person arrested after 6-car crash on I-17 in north Phoenix
Number one is going to surprise you!
Most common fast food chains in Arizona
Deputies say 25-year-old Ishrat Binta Azim died while visiting Eagle Falls, a powerful,...
Woman, 25, dies after being swept over 170-foot waterfall
One firefighter has been hospitalized.
Double house fire burns in west Phoenix; firefighter hurt

Latest News

Christian Ball, 31, was arrested on a weapons charge after 31-year-old Stephanie Ellico was...
Docs: Woman shot to death while moving out of boyfriend’s north Phoenix trailer
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2008 file photo, Aretha Franklin performs during the 85th annual...
Jury seated in trial over singer Aretha Franklin’s handwritten wills
FILE - Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, arrives during a...
Russian mercenary leader Prigozhin’s commanders pledge loyalty at Kremlin after short-lived mutiny
Vehicles come to a standstill near a washed-out and flooded portion of the Palisades Parkway...
Relentless rain floods roads in Northeast, leads to evacuations, rescues
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say