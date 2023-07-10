Your Life
Politics Unplugged Podcast: Adrian Fontes

An in-depth discussion with the Arizona’s Secretary of State
Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes
By Dennis Welch
Updated: 36 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In this week’s episode, Secretary of State Adrian Fontes joins us to talk about the January 6 investigation and election related issues. In addition, Dennis apologizes to Colin for slandering his musical tastes.

